Syrian army readies for Damascus offensive despite Trump’s threats

April 10, 2018 - 18:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their Palestinian allies are gearing up for a new offensive in Damascus, despite the looming threat of a U.S. attack on their forces.

Led by their 4th Mechanized Division and Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army has begun positioning their troops around the Yarmouk Camp and Al-Qadam districts.

Both of these southern Damascus districts are nearly under the Islamic State’s full control, making them a top priority for the Syrian Arab Army and their Palestinian allies.

The Syrian military has held talks with the Islamic State’s leadership in southern Damascus and even offered to transport them to the Deir Ezzor Governorate; however, the latter has refused.

With IS refusing to leave, the Syrian Army will begin this southern Damascus operation in the coming days.

