Armenia parliament unanimously ratifies new deal with EU
April 11, 2018 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Wednesday, April 11 unanimously ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union last year.
All the 95 lawmakers attending the parliament sitting on Wednesday voted in favor of approving the deal for good.
The CEPA between the EU and Armenia was signed by top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini and Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24.
The Armenian government had approved the 350-page deal in December 2017 and sent it to the parliament for final ratification in late March 2018.
On Tuesday, deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan said the launch of the process of visa liberalization with the European Union will begin with the ratification of the new deal.
