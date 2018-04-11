Nusra Front hunts down Jaysh al-Islam militants in Idlib
April 11, 2018 - 17:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The al-Qaeda-linked Ha’aty Tahrir al-Sham jihadi group is now cracking down on Jaysh al-Islam members who arrived at Idlib province as per an evacuation deal with the Syrian government, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to local sources, a number of wanted Jaysh al-Islam militants – mostly commanders – have been blacklisted by the jihadi group whose checkpoints in the southern countryside of Idlib are carefully scrutinizing the evacuees in search for the wanted.
Reports had it that some East Ghouta rebel commanders have been already arrested.
The two groups – even though share a lot of their Salafist ideology – are known to be political rivals. Once the biggest and strongest rebel group in East Ghouta, Jaysh al-Islam cracked down on Nusra, killing and arresting scores of its fighters in a bloody power struggle.
Now the Saudi-backed militia has surrendered to the Syrian army, it seems most of its commanders would be targeted by the ultra-conservative group which control the northwestern province e of Idlib.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenians in Russia less likely to get a job than Jews: study Researchers registered the resumes of several hundred fictitious candidates on two Russian job search websites.
Senator joining Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial sign unveiling Portantino will be joining the Genocide Memorial Committee for the unveiling of the 210 freeway signs for the Genocide Memorial.
Researchers identify genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s AThe researchers have pinpointed a gene called apoE4 as the potential primary genetic risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease.
Armenia a semi-consolidated authoritarian regime: Freedom House Armenia has been ranked as a semi-consolidated authoritarian regime in the in the Nations in Transit report by the Freedom House.