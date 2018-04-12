Sanctions against Russia “pose no threat for Armenia” in the short run
April 12, 2018 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fluctuations of the Russian ruble and sanctions against Russia pose no threat for Armenia in the short run, acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said on Thursday, April 12.
“We are following the situation and consulting with our Russian partners,” Karayan said, according to Aysor.am.
“We also hold discussions with our exporters who regulate their contractual relations in Russian rubles.”
The acting minister also said that the government will provide assistance tools, if necessary.
A document that raises the issue of sanctions against Russian state debt appeared in the database of the US Congress on Tuesday. The proposed measures include an end to all financial operations involving Russia's state debt. Deals with bonds from the Central Bank of Russia, SWF and Federal Treasury may be banned, too, as well as a number of Russian banks.
Top stories
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
Azerbaijan election lacked genuine competition, int'l observers say The election took place within a restrictive political environment and under laws that curtail fundamental rights and freedoms.
Armenia drop to 98th position on FIFA ranking Leading the FIFA ranking are Germany, Brazil and Belgium, while Tonga, Somalia and Eritrea come in the bottom end.
ONEArmenia to launch micro businesses on Armenia’s border ONEArmenia, in partnership with Sahman NGO, has launched a new program to support micro and small businesses in Armenian communities.
Where the people of Karabakh briefly forget about the struggle: La Stampa From a very early age, children in Karabakh want to become soldiers or policemen and fight for their country, the article says.