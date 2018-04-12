PanARMENIAN.Net - Fluctuations of the Russian ruble and sanctions against Russia pose no threat for Armenia in the short run, acting minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said on Thursday, April 12.

“We are following the situation and consulting with our Russian partners,” Karayan said, according to Aysor.am.

“We also hold discussions with our exporters who regulate their contractual relations in Russian rubles.”

The acting minister also said that the government will provide assistance tools, if necessary.

A document that raises the issue of sanctions against Russian state debt appeared in the database of the US Congress on Tuesday. The proposed measures include an end to all financial operations involving Russia's state debt. Deals with bonds from the Central Bank of Russia, SWF and Federal Treasury may be banned, too, as well as a number of Russian banks.