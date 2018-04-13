Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes January signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be back playing for Arsenal within two weeks, Mirror reports.

The Amernia international suffered a knee injury during the Gunners’ 4-1 first-leg victory over CSKA Moscow on April 5 and has not featured for the club since.

However, despite fears that he could be set to miss the rest of the season, the Arsenal boss revealed he should be back sooner rather than later.

"Yes, [it’s a] ligament strain and he should be out for two more weeks," said Wenger.

"Don’t be too worried. We have good medical staff and he’s very serious in his rehab."

Given Wenger’s comments, Mkhitaryan could be ready to return in time for Arsenal’s crunch clash away to Manchester United on April 29.

Even without the winger, Arsenal still managed to advance to the last four of the Europa League on Thursday, April 12 night after a 6-3 aggregate victory over Moscow. Wenger’s next task is to prepare his side for an away trip to St. James’ Park to take on Newcastle.