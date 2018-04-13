Vehicle import to Armenia grew by 168% in Q3
April 13, 2018 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The import of cars from third countries to Armenia grew by 168% in the first quarter of 2018, data provided by the State Revenue Committee reveal.
13,768 vehicles were imported in January-March, up by 8633 against the same period last year.
In the first three months of 2018, customs clearance of imported cars added some AMD8,86 billion (apx. $18,4 million) to the budget.
