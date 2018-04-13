Iraqi forces strike Islamic State in Syria in rare move
April 13, 2018 - 14:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi forces positioned along the Syrian border carried out a rare attack against a group of Islamic State (IS) terrorists inside Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their Popular Mobilization Units (var. Hashd Al-Sha’abi), the Iraqi forces struck the Islamic State’s forces in Deir ez-Zor with missiles and artillery shells.
According to a statement from Hashd Al-Sha’abi, their forces struck the Islamic State militants after they identified a terrorist gathering near the Iraqi border-town of Tal Sufouk.
The statement added that scores of Islamic State militants were either killed or wounded as a result of their attack.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Cultural Days to be celebrated in Malta The events will start with the concert dedicated to the world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian on the 115th anniversary of his birth.
Ameriabank receives Commerzbank Excellent Quality prize for 10th time Ameriabank has for the 10th time been honored with the STP Award Excellent Quality prize by Commerzbank.
Vehicle import to Armenia grew by 168% in Q3 In the first three months of 2018, customs clearance of imported cars added some AMD8,86 billion (apx. $18,4 million) to the budget.
Australian politician slammed for praising Azerbaijan election The ANC Australia has condemned Federal Australian parliamentarian Craig Kelly for comments he has made praising Azerbaijan’s democracy.