Iraqi forces strike Islamic State in Syria in rare move

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Iraqi forces positioned along the Syrian border carried out a rare attack against a group of Islamic State (IS) terrorists inside Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their Popular Mobilization Units (var. Hashd Al-Sha’abi), the Iraqi forces struck the Islamic State’s forces in Deir ez-Zor with missiles and artillery shells.

According to a statement from Hashd Al-Sha’abi, their forces struck the Islamic State militants after they identified a terrorist gathering near the Iraqi border-town of Tal Sufouk.

The statement added that scores of Islamic State militants were either killed or wounded as a result of their attack.