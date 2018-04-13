Ameriabank receives Commerzbank Excellent Quality prize for 10th time

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ameriabank has for the 10th time been honored with the STP Award Excellent Quality prize by Commerzbank for quality international money transfers.

Every year Commerzbank grants the award to its best partner banks worldwide recognizing their high performance in international transactions both in terms of quality and number.

The Armenian bank received this year’s STP Award certificate for the 10th time since 2008.

Commerzbank is a leading international commercial bank with branches and offices in more than 50 countries. The core markets of Commerzbank are Germany and Poland. With the business areas Private Customers, Mittelstandsbank, Corporates & Markets and Central & Eastern Europe, its private customers and corporate clients, as well as institutional investors, profit from a comprehensive portfolio of banking and capital market services.

The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.