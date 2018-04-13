Russia says chemical attack was staged to provoke U.S. to strike Syria
April 13, 2018 - 19:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoygu held a press conference on Friday, April 13 that touched on the topic of the chemical weapons usage in Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
In particular, the Russian minister discussed the allegations of chemical weapons usage by the Syrian government forces in the East Ghouta town of Douma.
Shoygu stated during the press conference that the Douma attack was ‘staged’ in order to provoke a military response by the U.S. against the Syrian government.
