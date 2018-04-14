Three civilians injured in U.S. attack on western Syria: SANA
April 14, 2018 - 09:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. attack on a military base in Homs, western Syria injured 3 civilians, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, according to IRNA.
All missiles targeted the village of Danhe in western Homs were shot down.
“Air defense confronted a number of missiles that targeted warehouses of the Syrian Arab Army in Homs,” SANA earlier announced.
U.S. together with its allies the UK and France targeted the Syrian capital city of Damascus early Saturday, April 14.
Media affiliated with terrorists had claimed that the Syrian jet fighters conducted a chemical attack on Douma last Saturday killing 75 people and injuring scores of others.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
SKINS: A new exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America The Armenian Museum of America on April 13 announced the opening of SKINS, a new exhibition by Marsha Nouritza Odabashian.
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery In ancient times strange rock formations were sometimes explained as the work of a supernatural stonecutter, maybe the devil himself.
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction “We are getting closer,” said Marco Pravetoni, the lead researcher who has been studying a vaccine to treat addiction for 10 years.
Armenian Cultural Days to be celebrated in Malta The events will start with the concert dedicated to the world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian on the 115th anniversary of his birth.