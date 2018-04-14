Three civilians injured in U.S. attack on western Syria: SANA

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. attack on a military base in Homs, western Syria injured 3 civilians, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, according to IRNA.

All missiles targeted the village of Danhe in western Homs were shot down.

“Air defense confronted a number of missiles that targeted warehouses of the Syrian Arab Army in Homs,” SANA earlier announced.

U.S. together with its allies the UK and France targeted the Syrian capital city of Damascus early Saturday, April 14.

Media affiliated with terrorists had claimed that the Syrian jet fighters conducted a chemical attack on Douma last Saturday killing 75 people and injuring scores of others.