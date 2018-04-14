// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs

British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs
April 14, 2018 - 11:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - British Royal Air Force Tornado GR4 fighter jets were spotted at the United Kingdom’s Norfolk military Air Base on Friday, April 13 overnight, ahead of a bombing raid on a Syrian military base in Homs, Al-Masdar News reports.

Four British RAF Tornado jets were used in the mission to bomb Homs using Storm Shadow missiles, as the US, UK and France have launched airstrikes against multiple government targets in Damascus.

The airstrikes are a response to a claim of a supposed chemical weapons attack on Douma last week. Syria and Russia have both denied the allegations, calling them ‘staged’ and a ‘fabrication.’

The U.S. attack on a military base in Homs, western Syria injured 3 civilians early on Saturday. All missiles targeted the village of Danhe in western Homs were shot down.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. British Tornados fighter jets prepare for bombing raid on Homs, Syria (video)
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
China testing AI-equipped unmanned tanks
Medical marijuana a lifesaver for people with autism, families say
Swiss dump their rubbish in France to avoid taxes
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
SKINS: A new exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America The Armenian Museum of America on April 13 announced the opening of SKINS, a new exhibition by Marsha Nouritza Odabashian.
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery In ancient times strange rock formations were sometimes explained as the work of a supernatural stonecutter, maybe the devil himself.
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction “We are getting closer,” said Marco Pravetoni, the lead researcher who has been studying a vaccine to treat addiction for 10 years.
Armenian Cultural Days to be celebrated in Malta The events will start with the concert dedicated to the world-famous composer Aram Khachaturian on the 115th anniversary of his birth.