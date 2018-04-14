British Tornado fighter jets ready for bombing raids on Syria's Homs

PanARMENIAN.Net - British Royal Air Force Tornado GR4 fighter jets were spotted at the United Kingdom’s Norfolk military Air Base on Friday, April 13 overnight, ahead of a bombing raid on a Syrian military base in Homs, Al-Masdar News reports.

Four British RAF Tornado jets were used in the mission to bomb Homs using Storm Shadow missiles, as the US, UK and France have launched airstrikes against multiple government targets in Damascus.

The airstrikes are a response to a claim of a supposed chemical weapons attack on Douma last week. Syria and Russia have both denied the allegations, calling them ‘staged’ and a ‘fabrication.’

The U.S. attack on a military base in Homs, western Syria injured 3 civilians early on Saturday. All missiles targeted the village of Danhe in western Homs were shot down.