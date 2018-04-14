Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
April 14, 2018 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It may be time to ditch the desk chair: A new study links sitting too much each day with memory problems in middle-age and older adults, Live Science reports.
Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) found that long stretches of sedentary behavior — like spending all day in your desk chair — were linked to changes in a part of the adult brain that's critical for memory.
Earlier research has linked sedentary behavior to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and premature death in middle-age and older adults. The new study, published yesterday (April 12) in the journal PLOS One, builds on this, focusing on inactivity's impacts on the brain, according to a statement from the researchers.
Specifically, the new study linked sedentary behavior to thinning of the medial temporal lobe, a brain region involved in the formation of new memories, the researchers said in the statement. Brain thinning can be a precursor to cognitive decline and dementia in middle-age and older adults, the researchers added. [Don't Sit Tight: 6 Ways to Make a Deadly Activity Healthier]
The study included 35 people between the ages of 45 and 75. Researchers asked the participants about their physical activity levels and the average number of hours per day they'd spent sitting over the previous week.
Then, the researchers scanned the participants' brains. Using a high-resolution MRI scan, the scientists got a detailed look at the medial temporal lobe of each participant and identified relationships among this region's thickness, the participants' physical activity levels and their sitting behavior, according to the study.
The results showed that sitting for extended periods of time was closely associated with thinning in the medial temporal lobe, regardless of one's physical activity level. In other words, the study suggests that "sedentary behavior is a significant predictor of thinning of the [medial temporal lobe] and that physical activity, even at high levels, is insufficient to offset the harmful effects of sitting for extended periods," the researchers said in the statement.
The participants reported that they spent from 3 to 7 hours, on average, sitting per day. With every hour of sitting each day, there was an observed decrease in brain thickness, according to the study.
And although the study found no significant correlations between physical activity levels and thickness of the medial temporal lobe, the researchers said in the statement that "reducing sedentary behavior may be a possible target for interventions designed to improve brain health in people at risk for Alzheimer's disease."
The researchers noted that the study didn't prove that sitting led to thinner brain structures, but instead found an association between sitting for long periods of time and thinning structures.
In addition, thefindings are preliminary, and although the studyfocused on hours spent sitting, it did not take into consideration whether participants took breaks during long stretches of sedentary behavior. This, researchers said, could be a limitation of their results.
Going forward, the researchers said they plan to survey people that sit for longer periods of time each day, in order to determine if sitting causes the observed thinning. They would also like to explore the role gender, weight and race play in the effect on brain health to sitting, according to the statement.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
SKINS: A new exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America The Armenian Museum of America on April 13 announced the opening of SKINS, a new exhibition by Marsha Nouritza Odabashian.
Russia says chemical attack was staged to provoke U.S. to strike Syria The Russian minister discussed the allegations of chemical weapons usage by the Syrian government forces in the East Ghouta town of Douma.
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery In ancient times strange rock formations were sometimes explained as the work of a supernatural stonecutter, maybe the devil himself.
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction “We are getting closer,” said Marco Pravetoni, the lead researcher who has been studying a vaccine to treat addiction for 10 years.