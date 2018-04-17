// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Trump to get U.S. troops out of Syria as soon as possible

Trump to get U.S. troops out of Syria as soon as possible
April 17, 2018 - 13:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As reported by the Washington Post, the White House said on April 16 that President Trump still intends an early exit for U.S. troops in Syria, as French President Emmanuel Macron attempted to walk back his suggestion that he had convinced Trump to keep them there for the “long term.”

The United States, France and Britain have all offered official justifications for their joint military strike on Syrian chemical weapons sites over the weekend and their own versions of what it means for Syria’s civil war.

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May rejected criticism that she acted on Trump’s “whims” and said that her decision to send Royal Air Force warplanes to attack Syrian targets was not done as a favor to the president.

Macron and Trump also have cited the preservation of international law against the use of chemical weapons, although Trump has said his constitutional powers to protect “U.S. interests” provided authority to order the strikes without congressional consultation.

Meanwhile Trump remains unpopular in Britain and France. Both Macron and May are anxious not to appear subservient to the president, even as they try to convince him of the value of their alliance.

That value, they hope, will pay dividends next month, when Trump must decide whether to drop out of the Iran nuclear deal to which all of them — along with Germany, Russia and China — are signatories.

 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
China testing AI-equipped unmanned tanks
Medical marijuana a lifesaver for people with autism, families say
Swiss dump their rubbish in France to avoid taxes
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian opposition announces about starting “velvet revolution”
Armenian opposition continues the protests against ex-president becoming the new Prime Minister
Armenian opposition MP injured during clashes with police
Clashes between police and protesters in Yerevan; the crowd tries to move up the street to parliament