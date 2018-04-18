Moscow Kremlin hopes everything in Yerevan stays within the law

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kremlin follows the events happening in Armenia with the hope that the actions stay peaceful and within the law in the country. This statement was announced by the spokesman of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

“We are following everything that is happening in Armenia. Most importantly we hope that everything stays within the law”, said Peskov as reported by RIA Novosti.

Peskov also reminded that the Russian president Vladimir Putin had earlier sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Prime Minister of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan. “Later in the evening, Putin had a telephone call with Sargsyan and congratulated him for being elected as a Prime Minister. Undoubtedly they have exchanged opinions”, said Peskov.

The President of Russia and the Armenian Prime Minister expressed mutual willingness to continue investing efforts in the reinforcement of the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership as well as towards promotion of the integration processes.

Meanwhile the demonstrations of opposition against Armenian Prime Minister continue in the center of Yerevan.