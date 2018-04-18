Facebook may be banned in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications of Russia (Roskomnadzor) may block Facebook in the country if the social network refuses to comply with the requirements of RF legislation. The announcement was made by the head of the Service, Aleksandr Zharov, during his interview with Izvestia.

“We will be conducting inspections till the end of 2018. There are several points which need to be completed including installation of databases of Russian citizens in the territory of the country, removal of all the restricted information in which case the deadline is coming up soon and maintenance of other laws. In case all of the mentioned points or at least one of those fails to be implemented or in case the country is not informed about the intentions of conducting such activities, then it is obvious that we will be having the option of blocking the network”, said Zharov.

Zharov also mentioned that there is still no need to worry about the future and that they hope that his announcement will make the social network follow the Russian legislation.

The information about possible blocking of Facebook was passed by Zharov back in September last year. “We will achieve the point when the law is implemented or the company will not operate in Russia as it unfortunately happened with LinkedIn. Here there can be no exceptions. ”