// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

French-Armenian director joins Cannes film festival jury

French-Armenian director joins Cannes film festival jury
April 18, 2018 - 18:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French-Armenian film director, screenwriter and producer, Robert Guediguian will be a jury member at the 71st Cannes film festival.

As stated on the official website of the festival, Robert Guediguian, raised in Marseille, attracted the attention of critics back in 80s while the major success for the producer was the movie “Marius and Jeannette”, reports Sputnik Armenia.

Together with Guediguian, other members of jury were announced to be French actress Lea Seydoux, Russian film director Andrey Zvyagintsev, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, American actress Kristen Stewart, Chinese actor Chang Chen, Burundian singer-songwriter Khadja Nin and American screenwriter Ava DuVernay.

The president of jury will be famous Australian actress Cate Blanchett.

Cannes film festival will start on May 8 and will last till May 19․

Related links:
Armeniasputnik.am. Режиссер Робер Гедигян вошел в жюри 71-го Каннского фестиваля
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in SwitzerlandArmenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in Switzerland
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian GenocideGOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial reportGermany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
91 people taken to different police departments in Yerevan, 37 released
Facebook may be banned in Russia
66 people were taken to police stations in Yerevan
Protests against new PM spread to more cities in Armenia