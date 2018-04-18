// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

91 people taken to different police departments in Yerevan, 37 released

April 18, 2018 - 20:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - On April 18, in total of 91participants of the mass protests in Yerevan were taken to different police stations of the city. As to this moment 37 people were released. The information was stated in the announcement made by “Way Out” faction of Armenia.

Faction secretary, Gevorg Gorgisyan and member of “Bright Armenia” Party, Karen Simonyan revisited the police stations today.

As of information available by 14:00, 4 people were taken to the Mashtots police department including Narek Brikalov, Grigor Manukyan, Narek Arshakyan and underage Gor Vardanyan. After being taken to the police station the status of these individuals was changed as they were involved as witnesses.

Another 15 protesters were taken to Erebuni police department, 3 out of whom refused to give out their names. The names of the known captured individuals are the followings: 1. Vardges Lavani (famous political activist), 2. Arsen Uzunyan, 3. Sasoun Terteryan, 4. Arman Aghajanyan, 5. Hrachya Hakobyan, 6. Hovhannes Grigoryan, 7. Ani Hakobjanyan, 8. Vahe Davtyan, 9. Andranik Danielyan, 10. Mikayel Nazaryan, 11. Gohar Tadevosyan, 12. Hrachya Hovakimyan

