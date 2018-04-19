Armenian opposition continues protests against ex-president becoming new PM

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian opposition which earlier announced about starting a velvet revolution continues holding mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan becoming the new Prime Minister of the country.

On April 19, the protesters attempted to block one of the government buildings in the capital, however their efforts were unsuccessful. The police prevented the actions of the crowd taking 20 people to the police station.

The day before that, opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan who is the main initiator and organizer of the protests, announced that they will be trying to prevent the upcoming first government session to be lead by the newly elected Prime Minister, Sargsyan.

The demonstrations in Yerevan are being held since April 13. On April 17, the Armenian parliament where the leading party has a majority, elected Serzh Sargsyan for the role of the new PM. Sargsyan was the president of the country for 10 years. In 2015 Armenia had a constitutional referendum as a result of which the form of government has changed from semi-presidential to parliamentary.