Moscow is sure situation in Armenia to be solved democratically

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is sure that the situation in Armenia will be solved in a democratic way and within the law. The announcement was made by the official representative of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, while commenting the recent events in Armenia.

“We are sure that the situation in our partner Armenia will be solved in a democratic way”, Zakharova announced during a briefing as reported by RIA Novosti.

Mass protests against Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan, continue on April 20. The protesters blocked several streets in Yerevan with cars. Another mass rally is planned on 19:00 in the Republic Square.