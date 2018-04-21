Prime Minister responds to open letter about his resignation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime minister of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan responded to the open letter by a group of alumnus of “Luys” foundation stating that he finds it necessary for the community to learn about the brief response of the concerns from him.

Members of “Luys” foundation earlier urged Sargsyan to keep his promise and resign from the position of Prime Minister.

Democracy in Armenian will never degrade. Our acquisitions of last year of creating strong and developing democracy are irreversible and are guaranteed by the improved constitution.

“Me taking the role of the Prime Minster is due to one simple circumstance: in this region with complicated geopolitics and during this period full of new challenges we ought to ensure the secure development of the country and continue making efforts in looking for ways for dignified solutions of the Artsakh issue”.

(...) According to my understanding, these issues are possible to solve, after which the other political figures can take the lead of the country. In this important job we will be relying on the potential of “Luys” community”, stated the Prime Minister.

For 9 days in row Armenian opposition led by MP of Way Out Party, Nikol Pashinyan, continues holding mass protests against the ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as a new Prime Minster of the country. The opposition requests the resignation of the newly elected PM.