Tankian urges Armenian parliament to take away Serzh Sargsyan’s powers

PanARMENIAN.Net - World famous rock vocalist Serj Tankian commented on the recent negotiations between Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan. As posted on Tankian’s official Facebook page, the singer urges the Armenian parliament to immediately take away Sargsyan’s powers to avoid bloodshed.

“Incredible. Serzh Sargsyan literally threatens the citizens of Armenia with violence with his "March 1 2008" explicit threat if they don't stop their peaceful protest and resistance. He really does seem totally out of touch. I implore the Parliament of Armenia to do the right thing and immediately take away his powers to avoid bloodshed so the people won't have to do it themselves. I think this video shows exactly how little he cares for his people”, stated the message.

Earlier negotiations between Sargsyan and Pashinyan which barely lasted for 5 minutes took place. During the meeting Pashinyan stated that only the question of Sargsyan’s resignation can be discussed. Sargsyan answered that Pashinyan does not realize the amount of responsibility and had not learnt lessons from the events of March 1 (mass protests that followed the president elections in 2008, where 10 people were killed).

After the meeting the protesters moved towards one of the districts of Yerevan where the police attacked the crowd and captured Pashinyan and other participants of the movement.