EU Delegation in Armenia releases urgent statement about protests in Yerevan

April 22, 2018 - 16:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Urgent Statement by the Delegation of the European Union and EU Member States Embassies in Armenia was released on 22 April 2018.

The official message posed on the official page of the delegation presented the main comments of EU on the recent developments in Armenia.

In particular the message stated “the EU welcomes President Armen Sarkissian’s initiative to establish a dialogue between the demonstrators and the Government. However, the EU is concerned that today’s short meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan failed to prevent the further escalation of tensions.” The message was concluded by stating that EU reiterates that “it is crucial that all parties show restraint and responsibility and urgently seek a negotiated solution”.

Earlier on the 10th day of the mass protests in Yerevan, negotiations between PM Sargsyan and Pashinyan which barely lasted for 5 minutes took place. After the failed negotiations the protesters moved towards one of the districts of Yerevan where the police attacked the crowd and captured Pashinyan and other participants of the movement.

