US Embassy urges Armenian government to show restraint and protesters to remain responsible
April 22, 2018 - 20:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the official message released today by the U.S. Embassy in Armenia on their official Facebook page, U.S. government strongly encouraged police and protesters “to adhere to peaceful, legal means for freedom of assembly as provided for by the Armenian constitution.”
The message also stated “we urge government to show restraint to allow for peaceful protest and we urge those exercising their freedom of assembly to do so responsibly, to avoid violence, and to prevent an escalation of tensions. We are concerned over reports of violence against journalists and demonstrators; we emphasize the need for those responsible for violence against police or demonstrators to be held accountable under the law.”
The announcement concluded with the statement “A peaceful resolution requires meaningful political dialogue in good faith.”
Top stories
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
Partner news
Latest news
EU: everyone detained while exercising their right of peaceful assembly must be released immediately