// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey's responsibility is to share historical pain of Armenians: Erdogan

Turkey's responsibility is to share historical pain of Armenians: Erdogan
April 24, 2018 - 16:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday, April 24 that it was Turkey's responsibility to share the historical pain of Armenian citizens and urged the Armenian community "to not allow others to ignite hatred over past events," Daily Sabah reports.

On Tuesday, April 24, Armenians worldwide are commemorating the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

In a message sent to the Istanbul Armenian Church for a commemoration event for Armenians who died in the Genocide, Erdogan offered condolences to the grandchildren of the Ottoman Armenians who lost their lives "during the First World War."

"It is Turkey's conscientious and ethical responsibility to share the historical pain of our Armenian citizens. We will continue to share your pain and try to resolve your problems in the future," the statement said.

Erdogan also called on the Armenian community not to allow those who are trying to ignite hatred and hostility by distorting "our shared past."

Related links:
Daily Sabah. Erdoğan offers condolences to Armenian community over 1915 events
Tr.sputniknews.com. Erdoğan'dan 1915 mesajı: Ermeni vatandaşlarımızın acılarına ortak olmak, ahlaki duruşun gereğidir
Ria.ru: Эрдоган выразил соболезнования потомкам армян, погибших в 1915 году
The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in SwitzerlandArmenian Genocide memorial lanterns inaugurated in Switzerland
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian GenocideGOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial reportGermany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Thousands set to march in LA on Armenian Genocide anniv. Tens of thousands of people are expected to march through the streets of Hollywood and LA to mark the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide.
Three inspiring activists nominated for $1.1 million Aurora Prize The Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee announced three humanitarians as potential recipients of the 2018 Prize.
U.S. says ready to work with new Armenian government The United States is ready to work with the Armenian government which will replace the office of former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan.
Opposition MP leads massive crowd to Armenian Genocide memorial The member of parliament had earlier said that the crowd will march towards Tsitsernakaberd and focus on the commemoration.