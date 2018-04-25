Problems in Armenia-Russia relations are soluble: Opposition leader
April 25, 2018 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Russia are friendly nations but that doesn’t mean there are no problems in relations between the two countries, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday, April 24.
A lawmaker from the Yelk bloc and founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign #RejectSerzh against the former president Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.
Sargsyan on Monday resigned from the prime minister’s post, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
“When asked about the relations with Russia, the Armenian authorities will always give the same response: they are very important,” Pashinyan said.
“Armenia and Russia are undoubtedly friendly countries which doesn’t mean there are no problems.
“Our goal is find a solution to those problems rather than criticize them. I am confident we’ll be able to build a dialogue with Russia.”
The lawmaker cited Moscow’s sale of weapons to Azerbaijan, the challenges that Armenian companies face in Russia, the problems of Armenian citizens among the issues that according to him need to be addressed.
“Nonetheless, those problems are soluble,” he added.
Serzh Sargsyan resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators protested against his premiership for more than 10 days.
For 5 days in row the opposition holds mass protests against the ex-president, Serzh Sargsyan becoming the Prime Minister of the country
“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.
Acting Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan has relieved president-elect Armen Sarkissian from the post of the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
