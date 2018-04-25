Armenia acting sport minister quits to join protesters

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s acting minister of sport and youth affairs Hrachya Rostomyan on Wednesday, April 25 quit his post and urged everyone to joint the civil campaign against the ruling Republican Party (RPA).

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan on Monday resigned from the prime minister’s post, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan and Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on early Wednesday but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square.

“As a supporter of the Prosperous Party of Armenia (PPA), I join PPA leader Gagik Tsarukyan’s call for a nationwide mobilization and go out to the street myself,” Rostomyan said.

“I call on my Republican and Dashnak (Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Ed.) colleagues to join the people and meet their requirements.

Earlier, the PPA urged its members to take to the streets to join the campaign.