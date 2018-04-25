Russia: Developments in Armenia are Yerevan's 'domestic affair'

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia considers the events in Armenia as the country’s domestic affair and expects that the situation will be solved soon based on a consensus decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, April 25, according to TASS.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan leads the campaign against former president Serzh Sargsyan’s appointment as prime minister, and against his premiership after he was already appointed to the post.

Sargsyan on Monday resigned from the prime minister’s post, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan and Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on early Wednesday but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square.

Peskov stressed that the Kremlin’s position on Armenia remains unchanged.

"We still consider that this is a domestic affair (of Armenia) and hope that our Armenian friends will be able to solve this situation and find a stable structure and a consensus decision soon," he said.

"We are very carefully monitoring this situation."