Turkey angered by Trump's wording in Armenian Genocide speech
April 25, 2018 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey was angered by U.S. president Donald Trump’s “inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history” regarding the Armenian Genocide, Hurriyet Daily News reports citing a statement by the Foreign Ministry.
Although Trump failed to use the term Armenian Genocide, he did describe the killings as the Meds Yeghern (“Great calamity” in Armenian) in a statement on Tuesday, April 24.
“We reject the inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history in the written statement by Mr. Donald Trump, President of the U.S.A., released on 24 April 2018 regarding the events of 1915,” the statement by the Turkish side said on Wednesday.
The statement said Turkey’s expectation from the U.S. administration was a “fair assessment of a period during which all the peoples of the Ottoman Empire suffered tremendously.”
President Ronald Reagan is the only sitting U.S. president to have used the word "genocide" in describing the atrocities, and he called on others to follow through on an official recognition -- but neither Congress nor subsequent Presidents did this.
On Tuesday, April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Armenia’s ruling RPA says will nominate candidate for PM soon The ruling Republican Party of Armenia will nominate its candidate for the prime minister’s post soon, Vahram Baghdasaryan said.
Armenia acting sport minister quits to join protesters Armenia’s acting minister of sport and youth affairs Hrachya Rostomyan quit his post and urged everyone to joint the civil campaign.
Argentina commemorates 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide The Armenian community of Argentina marked the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with a rally and an act.
Germania launching direct Berlin-Yerevan flights on June 16 Germania will be offering direct flights from Berlin to Yerevan starting from June 16, Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation says.