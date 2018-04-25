Turkey angered by Trump's wording in Armenian Genocide speech

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey was angered by U.S. president Donald Trump’s “inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history” regarding the Armenian Genocide, Hurriyet Daily News reports citing a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Although Trump failed to use the term Armenian Genocide, he did describe the killings as the Meds Yeghern (“Great calamity” in Armenian) in a statement on Tuesday, April 24.

“We reject the inaccurate expressions and the subjective interpretation of history in the written statement by Mr. Donald Trump, President of the U.S.A., released on 24 April 2018 regarding the events of 1915,” the statement by the Turkish side said on Wednesday.

The statement said Turkey’s expectation from the U.S. administration was a “fair assessment of a period during which all the peoples of the Ottoman Empire suffered tremendously.”

President Ronald Reagan is the only sitting U.S. president to have used the word "genocide" in describing the atrocities, and he called on others to follow through on an official recognition -- but neither Congress nor subsequent Presidents did this.

On Tuesday, April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 103rd anniversary of the Genocide which began in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 and continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.