Armenia opposition leader meets Russian ambassador amid protests
April 26, 2018 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The leader of the movement against the authorities, MP Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday, April 25 met Russian ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin.
An opposition leader from Yelk bloc and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads the campaign against the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA).
Prime minister Serzh Sargsyan was forced to resign on Monday, and Pashinyan is now seeking the appointment as prime minister by the National Assembly of what he calls “the people’s candidate,” the formation of a temporary government and snap parliamentary elections.
According to Pashinyan, the Russian side promised to not interfere in the events in Armenia, while he assured the Russian diplomat that "there is no single drop of anti-Russian sentiment in the campaign."
The movement is not directed "either against Russia, or the United States, or the European Union, or Iran, or Georgia," Pashinyan said, stressing that this is purely an internal "movement against corruption and ineffective governance."
The embassy said in a Facebook post that the Russian side called on the leaders of the campaign to engage in a constructive dialogue with the acting authorities and other political forces, stressing that “the situation should be resolved exclusively within the framework of the constitutional field and in the interests of all citizens of Armenia.”
Pashinyan and acting prime minister from the ruling party Karen Karapetyan were scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 25 but the meeting was canceled. Pashinyan urged demonstrators to resume the rally, with the protesters paralyzing traffic on several major avenues and streets in Yerevan and gathering at the Republic Square again.
Later on Wednesday, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia declared it is ready to discuss any issue with all the parties.
Top stories
"Lanterns of Memory" in Geneva’s Trembley Park pay tribute to the links between Geneva and the Armenian community.
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Partner news
Latest news
Sargsyan proposes Karapetyan for Armenia ruling party chief: media Sargsyan and Karapetyan met the members of the RPA’s parliamentary faction to discuss the reasons behind the former PM’s decision to resign.
Former Georgian PM Bidzina Ivanishvili returning to politics Georgian billionaire and founder of Georgian Dream (GD) ruling party will return to politics and chair his party.
Armenia: Top officials from ARF Dashnaktsutyun resign Acting ministers and governors from the ARF Dashnaktsutyun have resigned, a statement from the ARF revealed.
Fat cells "remember" unhealthy diet: study Fat cells can be damaged in a short amount of time when they are exposed to the fatty acid palmitate through a fatty diet.