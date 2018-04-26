// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Fierce clashes between Syrian army and Islamic State in Damascus

April 26, 2018 - 16:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fierce urban warfare is currently taking place in districts still held by the Islamic State in southern Damascus, Al-Masdar News reports.

A standoff was hilariously caught in camera between a Syrian Army tank and a group of ISIS militants in al-Jourah orchards of Qadam district.

The extremist militants came out of a tunnel inside one of the buildings with the aim to curb the Army incursion.

However, those were successfully spotted by the tank crew who immediately handled the situation with a direct and precise shot.

