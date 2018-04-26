Armenian, Russian foreign policy chiefs talk Karabakh in Moscow
April 26, 2018 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Thursday, April 26 met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The Armenian foreign policy chief is currently in Moscow on a working visit.
In recent times, active movements of Azerbaijani army personnel and military equipment have been noticed in the various sections of the contact line.
