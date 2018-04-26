// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian, Russian foreign policy chiefs talk Karabakh in Moscow

April 26, 2018 - 16:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Thursday, April 26 met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian foreign policy chief is currently in Moscow on a working visit.

In recent times, active movements of Azerbaijani army personnel and military equipment have been noticed in the various sections of the contact line.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

