Syrian army punches its way forward in south Damascus
April 26, 2018 - 18:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army and allied paramilitary forces have scored another series of advances against Islamic State militants in southern Damascus, gaining ground in the district of Hajjar al-Aswad, Al-Masdar News says.
Sources report that in the Ma’adhiyah neighborhood, government troops backed by armor, artillery and airstrikes captured locations in the local industrial area, including a scrapyard and several nearby factory buildings.
Moreover, the Syrian army has seized at least a dozen buildings inside the neighborhood of Al-Jorah, marking its official entry into the residential area after the local orchards were captured two days ago.
According to reports, the Syrian army is yet to make a dedicated push in the district of Yarmouk Camp, with the elite Tiger Forces Division still amassing on this axis.
