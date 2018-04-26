Syrian army punches its way forward in south Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian army and allied paramilitary forces have scored another series of advances against Islamic State militants in southern Damascus, gaining ground in the district of Hajjar al-Aswad, Al-Masdar News says.

Sources report that in the Ma’adhiyah neighborhood, government troops backed by armor, artillery and airstrikes captured locations in the local industrial area, including a scrapyard and several nearby factory buildings.

Moreover, the Syrian army has seized at least a dozen buildings inside the neighborhood of Al-Jorah, marking its official entry into the residential area after the local orchards were captured two days ago.

According to reports, the Syrian army is yet to make a dedicated push in the district of Yarmouk Camp, with the elite Tiger Forces Division still amassing on this axis.