Armenia’s tourism potential unveiled at ATM Dubai 2018 travel show
April 26, 2018 - 19:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia participated in ATM Dubai 2018 International Travel & Tourism Trade Show on April 22-25, with seven tour operators representing the country at the major event.
The four-day exhibition was held at the Dubai International Convention Center.
Within the framework of the Arabian Travel Market, the Armenian companies were given the opportunity to participate in B2B events.
The show was a suitable platform for tourism agencies to establish business ties for further cooperation, as a host of potential customers, tour companies and tourism professionals, representatives of airlines were attending the fair.
Armenia’s participation in this year’s edition of ATM Dubai was arranged by the Development Foundation of Armenia in partnership with the private sector and with the support of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia: Republicans name acting PM as delegate for negotiations According to Sharmazanov, all the decisions taken by the party will be based on Armenia’s internal security and stability.
Armenian, Russian foreign policy chiefs talk Karabakh in Moscow In recent times, active movements of Azeri army troops and military equipment have been noticed in the various sections of the contact line.
Levon Aronian urges peace and respect in Armenia protests Armenia's strongest chess player believes that the demonstrators should continue pursuing their goals with peace and respect.
Sargsyan proposes Karapetyan for Armenia ruling party chief: media Sargsyan and Karapetyan met the members of the RPA’s parliamentary faction to discuss the reasons behind the former PM’s decision to resign.