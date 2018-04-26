Armenia’s tourism potential unveiled at ATM Dubai 2018 travel show

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia participated in ATM Dubai 2018 International Travel & Tourism Trade Show on April 22-25, with seven tour operators representing the country at the major event.

The four-day exhibition was held at the Dubai International Convention Center.

Within the framework of the Arabian Travel Market, the Armenian companies were given the opportunity to participate in B2B events.

The show was a suitable platform for tourism agencies to establish business ties for further cooperation, as a host of potential customers, tour companies and tourism professionals, representatives of airlines were attending the fair.

Armenia’s participation in this year’s edition of ATM Dubai was arranged by the Development Foundation of Armenia in partnership with the private sector and with the support of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments.