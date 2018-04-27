Trump: Karabakh settlement will help deepen cooperation with Baku

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. president Donald Trump in a message addressed to re-elected president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said that solving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will help strengthen cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan.

"I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for the American and Azerbaijani peoples," Trump said.

Together we can make progress defeating terrorism, creating jobs, and improving Europe’s energy security. Progress on fighting corruption and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts."