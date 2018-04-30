Syrian army, Palestinian allies enter Islamic State stronghold

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army, alongside their Palestinian allies, resumed their field operations in the southern part of Damascus, today, targeting several areas under the control of the Islamic State (IS) group, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by their Republican Guard and 9th Division shock troops, the Syrian Arab Army managed to score an important win overnight, as their forces entered the northwestern corridor of Hajar Al-Aswad.

With their forces now in the southeastern and northwestern parts of Hajar Al-Aswad, the Syrian Arab Army finds themselves in prime position to make a big push into the heart of this ISIS-held town.

Meanwhile, at nearby Yarmouk Camp, the Syrian Arab Army and their Palestinian allies scored another advance against the ISIS forces, seizing several buildings after a fierce battle with the terrorist group.

Intense clashes are now ongoing at several axes in southern Damascus, as the Syrian Army looks to pressure ISIS into fully surrendering.