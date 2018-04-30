Armenia army stages drills with Smerch systems (video)
April 30, 2018 - 15:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s armed forces have conducted drills involving Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
A special report on the exercise will air on Saturday, May 5 on the Public TV of Armenia.
According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Armenia has imported 6 Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers, 200 Verba surface-to-air missile (SAM) MANPADS, as well as 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, all produced and delivered by Russia.
The country is the world’s 54th country in terms of the volume of armament imported in 2016-2017, while the arms exports to the country amounted to $124 billion in the two years under review, the same report claimed.
