Russia reportedly deploys highly improved Su-25 jet to Syria
April 30, 2018 - 16:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time during this war, the Russian Aerospace Forces have deployed their highly improved Su-25SM3 jet to the Hmaymim Airport in western Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to locals in the Tartous Governorate, the Su-25SM3 recently landed at the Hmaymim Airport in southwest Latakia after making a long flight from a Russian airbase.
Nicknamed the “Supergrach” by Russian pilots, the jet is capable of launching airstrikes at night or day and in all weather conditions.
Previously, an Su-25 aircraft was shot down by the rebel forces in the Hama Governorate; this forced the Russian Aerospace Forces to deploy this newly modified aircraft to Syria.
