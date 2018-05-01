// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Rebels in north Homs declare terms of surrender: report

Rebels in north Homs declare terms of surrender: report
May 1, 2018 - 10:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A ceasefire was declared on Monday, April 30 between the Syrian government and rebel fighters in north Homs pocket only a short time after the country’s troops began a major offensive, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports, the opposition factions called for a 24-hour ceasefire in order to engage in full negotiations with the Syrian government.

However, reports suggest that rebel groups have already agreed to surrender their last enclave where the meeting set to be held on Tuesday will address the detailed terms of their surrender.

Sources say rebel groups will ask Russia – the broker of negotiations – to allow the Russian military police and Syrian security forces into their towns rather than the Syrian army troops.

Militants belong to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and other groups who are unwilling to surrender will be evacuated to the province of Idlib.

Photo. Reuters
Related links:
Al-Masdar News. EXCLUSIVE: Rebels in north Homs declare their terms of surrender
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and World champion Maxim Manukyan have reached the semi-finals of the European Wrestling Championships.
Armenia ruling party says has a single decision on PM vote An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities.
Trump grapples with Armenian Genocide remembrance: Newsmax Trump learned that he satisfies just about no one when attempting to commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day, the article says.
11,000-year-old statue may reveal ancient views of taboos and demons The statue was displayed as a curiosity in a Yekaterinburg museum, assumed to be at most a few thousand years old.