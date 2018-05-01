Rebels in north Homs declare terms of surrender: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - A ceasefire was declared on Monday, April 30 between the Syrian government and rebel fighters in north Homs pocket only a short time after the country’s troops began a major offensive, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to reports, the opposition factions called for a 24-hour ceasefire in order to engage in full negotiations with the Syrian government.

However, reports suggest that rebel groups have already agreed to surrender their last enclave where the meeting set to be held on Tuesday will address the detailed terms of their surrender.

Sources say rebel groups will ask Russia – the broker of negotiations – to allow the Russian military police and Syrian security forces into their towns rather than the Syrian army troops.

Militants belong to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and other groups who are unwilling to surrender will be evacuated to the province of Idlib.