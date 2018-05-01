U.S. coalition reportedly kills more than 20 civilians in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Coalition carried out a deadly bombing in the province of Al-Hasakah Tuesday, May 1, "killing and wounding scores of civilians" caught in the middle of their attack, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the U.S. Coalition bombed the small town of Tal Jaber near the Iraqi border, killing over 20 civilians as a result of the attack.

Pro-opposition activists on social media would later claim that most of the casualties were from one family sleeping in their apartment building in Tal Jaber when the U.S. Coalition bombed the area.

The U.S. Coalition has not commented on the bombing.