U.S. coalition reportedly kills more than 20 civilians in Syria
May 1, 2018 - 16:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Coalition carried out a deadly bombing in the province of Al-Hasakah Tuesday, May 1, "killing and wounding scores of civilians" caught in the middle of their attack, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the U.S. Coalition bombed the small town of Tal Jaber near the Iraqi border, killing over 20 civilians as a result of the attack.
Pro-opposition activists on social media would later claim that most of the casualties were from one family sleeping in their apartment building in Tal Jaber when the U.S. Coalition bombed the area.
The U.S. Coalition has not commented on the bombing.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian wrestlers reach European Championships semi-finals Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and World champion Maxim Manukyan have reached the semi-finals of the European Wrestling Championships.
Armenia ruling party says has a single decision on PM vote An opposition leader and the founder and head of Civil Contract party, Pashinyan leads a street campaign against the ruling authorities.
Trump grapples with Armenian Genocide remembrance: Newsmax Trump learned that he satisfies just about no one when attempting to commemorate Armenian Remembrance Day, the article says.
U.S. Armenians rally for Genocide justice on 2017 Turkish attack site Armenian Americans demanded justice for the Armenian Genocide, drawing a spotlight on Turkey’s abuse at home and aggression abroad.