Syrian, Palestinian forces press forward in southern Damascus
May 2, 2018 - 13:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third time this week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their Palestinian allies have stormed the strategic town of Hajar Al-Aswad from several axes, Al-Masdar News reports.
Led by their 105th Brigade (Republican Guard) and 9th Division shock troops (Fandi Group), the Syrian Army attempted to advance at the western and southeastern axes of Hajar Al-Aswad.
Despite facing heavy resistance from the Islamic State (IS) forces at these axes, the Syrian Army and their Palestinian allies were able to score a small advance on Wednesday, May 2.
According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Army and their Palestinian allies reportedly liberated a number of building blocks in the western part of Hajar Al-Aswad.
This small advance was secured by the Russian Aerospace Forces, who repeatedly bombarded the Islamic State’s positions inside both the Yarmouk Camp and Hajar Al-Aswad.
Photo. Yasin Akgul/AFP
