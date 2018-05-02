Turkish-backed rebels in Syria 'fight each other for their share of loot'
May 2, 2018 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish-backed rebels in northern Aleppo clashed for several hours Wednesday, May 2, after a long dispute over their share of loot taken from civilian homes in the Afrin region, Al-Masdar News says.
According to pro-opposition activists, the Sultan Mohammad Al-Fateh forces opened fire on the Al-Montaser Bilah group inside three towns in the Afrin region, causing several casualties as a result of the hostilities.
The fight reportedly broke-out between the two Turkish-backed groups after a heated dispute over a residential building they share and the loot inside of it.
No further details were released from the recent confrontation.
