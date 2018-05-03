// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Pilots killed as Russian military jet crashes off Syrian coast

Pilots killed as Russian military jet crashes off Syrian coast
May 3, 2018 - 12:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian military jet has crashed off the coast of Syria’s Latakia, killing two pilots on board, the Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed, according to RT.

On Thursday, May 3 morning, a Russian Su-30SM went down in the Mediterranean Sea after taking off from Khmeimim Airbase.

Pilots “fought to take the aircraft under control till the last minute,” the Russian Defense ministry said. Both of them died in the incident.

The crash may have been caused by a bird hitting the engine, the ministry said, citing preliminary data. The aircraft did not come under fire.

Related links:
Ria.ru: В Сирии разбился российский истребитель
RT. 2 killed as Russian Su-30SM jet crashes off Syrian coast
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian police wounded in attempted bank robbery dies in hospital Police officer Ara Shakhgulyan wounded in the course of an operation to detain a robber has died in hospital.
Russia hopes to maintain allied relations with Armenia “We continue to hope that all the processes in Armenia will remain in the constitutional and legal framework,” Peskov said.
Armenia: Opposition leader nominated for PM post again Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was nominated for the post of the prime minister of Armenia for a second time on May 3.
One killed, two injured as robber attacks HSBC branch in Yerevan An armed robber attacked one of the branches of HSBC Bank in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan on Thursday, May 3.