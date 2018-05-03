Captain of Russian jet that crashed off Syria had Armenian roots

PanARMENIAN.Net - The captain of a Russian jet that crashed off the Syrian coast on Thursday, May 3 was of Armenian origin.

Both Albert Davidyan and the first officer were killed in the catastrophe, in which a Russian Su-30SM went down in the Mediterranean Sea after taking off from Khmeimim Airbase.

As the Russian defense ministry said earlier, the pilots “fought to take the aircraft under control till the last minute.”

The crash may have been caused by 'a bird hitting the engine', the ministry said, citing preliminary data. The aircraft did not come under fire.