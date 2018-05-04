Syrian forces plough through Islamic State in southern Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fierce urban warfare continues to break up in a small pocket still held by the Islamic State in southern Damascus amid heavy airstrikes and shelling, Al-Masdar News reports.

The Syrian forces managed to break through the Islamic State defensives on Thursday, May 3, splitting the enclave into halves and getting closer to reclaim the Hajar Aswad neighborhood.

Army troops from eastern and western axes met up after engaging in tough clashes against ISIS; a group that is internationally designated as a terror organization.

Meanwhile, thunderous explosions could be heard around the clock in the Syrian capital as Russian and Syrian fighter jets deliver deadly airstrikes to pave the way for the ground invasion.