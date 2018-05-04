Russian airstrikes pound militants in Syria’s Hama

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian fighter jets have recently intensified airstrikes against jihadi groups in north Hama countryside, Al-Masdar News reports.

The precise airstrikes targeted bases for Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham jihadi group and US-backed Jaysh al-Izza near Lataminah and Kafr Zita towns.

The aerial bombardment destroyed 3 buildings used by rebel groups as armories. Huge quantities of the US-made, anti-tank TOW missiles were reportedly leveled to the ground.

Al-Qaeda-linked Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and the FSA-affiliated Jaysh al-Izza have repeatedly worked hand in hand and launched joint attacks against the Syrian Army in the area.

Airstrikes on the jihadists’ stronghold have notably escalated sue to reports that rebel groups are planning another assault against the government forces.