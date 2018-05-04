Islamic State, Syrian army reach deal to exchange the dead, prisoners

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Islamic State (IS) have agreed to a deal that would have the latter exchange the bodies of dead SAA soldiers for their family members in government prisons, Al-Masdar News reported citing a military source on Friday, May 4.

According to the source, the Syrian army will receive the bodies of their fallen comrades from the Al-Qadam battle late last month.

The source would add that this is the start of the negotiations between the government and Islamic State in the southern Damascus pockets.

More exchanges are expected to take place in the coming days, as negotiations intensify between the two parties, the source says.