Islamic State, Syrian army reach deal to exchange the dead, prisoners
May 4, 2018 - 15:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Islamic State (IS) have agreed to a deal that would have the latter exchange the bodies of dead SAA soldiers for their family members in government prisons, Al-Masdar News reported citing a military source on Friday, May 4.
According to the source, the Syrian army will receive the bodies of their fallen comrades from the Al-Qadam battle late last month.
The source would add that this is the start of the negotiations between the government and Islamic State in the southern Damascus pockets.
More exchanges are expected to take place in the coming days, as negotiations intensify between the two parties, the source says.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Night at the Pops to mark Armenia’s centennial anniversary The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present the 67th annual Armenian Night at the Pops at Boston’s historic Symphony Hall.
OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly welcomes the active dialogue among political forces, said PA President George Tsereteli.
Helicopter services to soon be available in Armenia Armenian Helicopters has filed an application with the General Department of Civil Aviation to obtain a certificate of aircraft operator.
Researchers may soon receive a tool to help diagnose Alzheimer’s Dalhousie University researchers will soon be receiving a tool that plays a critical role in diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease.