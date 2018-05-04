// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State building up forces to breakout of west Deir ez-Zor

Islamic State building up forces to breakout of west Deir ez-Zor
May 4, 2018 - 17:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State (IS) has heavily concentrated their fighters in the western part of the Badiyya area they control in the vast Syrian Desert, Al-Masdar News reports citing a military source.

The source said the Syrian military believes the Islamic State is going to attempt to breakout of the large pocket they control in the next two weeks.

He would add that the Islamic State may attempt to launch this attack in the coming days in order to alleviate the pressure on their forces in the southern districts of Damascus.

IS has attempted to breakout out of this pocket before and even cutoff the Deir ez-Zor Highway near the town of Al-Sukhnah at one point.

The Syrian Army was forced to deploy several military units to this front in order to retake the ground they lost and force IS to retreat back into the desert.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. ISIS building up forces to breakout of west Deir Ezzor: report
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian Night at the Pops to mark Armenia’s centennial anniversary The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present the 67th annual Armenian Night at the Pops at Boston’s historic Symphony Hall.
OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly welcomes the active dialogue among political forces, said PA President George Tsereteli.
Helicopter services to soon be available in Armenia Armenian Helicopters has filed an application with the General Department of Civil Aviation to obtain a certificate of aircraft operator.
ARF expels party member who voted against Armenia PM candidate Aghvan Vardanyan was the only member of parliament from the ARF who defied party decision and voted against Nikol Pashinyan.