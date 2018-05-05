Palestinian protesters shoot down Israeli drone with stones (video)
May 5, 2018 - 10:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Palestinians protesting against the Israeli occupation in Gaza have shot down an Israeli drone amid intensifying clashes and rising number of casualties, Al-Masdar News reports.
Protesters of the “Great March of the Return” used slingshots to shoot down the drone as Israeli soldiers responded with bullets and volleys of tear gas.
The weekly protest killed at least 4 unarmed Palestinians and injured up to 950.
Palestinians are using a new trick to face off the Israeli drones; kites or balloons with burning rags attached to them.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia president 'ready to stand between police and protesters' Armenian president Armen Sarkissian says he is ready to stand between police and protesters if he has to, The Independent says.
Russian, Kazakh presidents discuss situation in Armenia The two discussed the prospects for cooperation, as well as issues of regional and international agenda, including the situation in Armenia.
Armenian Night at the Pops to mark Armenia’s centennial anniversary The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present the 67th annual Armenian Night at the Pops at Boston’s historic Symphony Hall.
OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly welcomes the active dialogue among political forces, said PA President George Tsereteli.