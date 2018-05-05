// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Palestinian protesters shoot down Israeli drone with stones (video)

Palestinian protesters shoot down Israeli drone with stones
 May 5, 2018 - 10:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Palestinians protesting against the Israeli occupation in Gaza have shot down an Israeli drone amid intensifying clashes and rising number of casualties, Al-Masdar News reports.

Protesters of the “Great March of the Return” used slingshots to shoot down the drone as Israeli soldiers responded with bullets and volleys of tear gas.

The weekly protest killed at least 4 unarmed Palestinians and injured up to 950.

Palestinians are using a new trick to face off the Israeli drones; kites or balloons with burning rags attached to them.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Using stones, Palestinian protestors shoot down Israeli drone [+VIDEO]
Deutsche Welle: При столкновениях на границе Израиля с сектором Газа пострадали более 430 человек
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Scientists edge closer to solving the Devils Tower mystery
Sitting too much may affect your memory, research finds
Researchers 'getting closer' to trials of vaccine for opioid addiction
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia president 'ready to stand between police and protesters' Armenian president Armen Sarkissian says he is ready to stand between police and protesters if he has to, The Independent says.
Russian, Kazakh presidents discuss situation in Armenia The two discussed the prospects for cooperation, as well as issues of regional and international agenda, including the situation in Armenia.
Armenian Night at the Pops to mark Armenia’s centennial anniversary The Friends of Armenian Culture Society will present the 67th annual Armenian Night at the Pops at Boston’s historic Symphony Hall.
OSCE PA chief welcomes efforts to resolve political impasse in Armenia The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly welcomes the active dialogue among political forces, said PA President George Tsereteli.