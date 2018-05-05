Palestinian protesters shoot down Israeli drone with stones

PanARMENIAN.Net - Palestinians protesting against the Israeli occupation in Gaza have shot down an Israeli drone amid intensifying clashes and rising number of casualties, Al-Masdar News reports.

Protesters of the “Great March of the Return” used slingshots to shoot down the drone as Israeli soldiers responded with bullets and volleys of tear gas.

The weekly protest killed at least 4 unarmed Palestinians and injured up to 950.

Palestinians are using a new trick to face off the Israeli drones; kites or balloons with burning rags attached to them.