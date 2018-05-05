Armenian MPs reaffirm importance of unified approach to Karabakh
May 5, 2018 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives of the four factions of the Armenian National Assembly at a meeting with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) president Bako Sahakyan reaffirmed the importance of a unified approach to the Karabakh issue.
Sahakyan on Friday, May 4 met the delegation of the Armenia’s parliament consisting of deputies representing the Republican Party of Armenia, Tsarukyan and Yelk blocs, and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.
Issues concerning the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian republics were high on the agenda.
Special attention was paid to the internal political situation in Armenia.
President Sahakyan stressed the necessity of establishing internal political stability in Armenia, which, according to him, affects Artsakh’s security too.
Chairman of the Artsakh National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials took part in the meeting.
