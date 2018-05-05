Passenger traffic grows 10.4% in two Armenian airports

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 10.4% in January-April 2018 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.

Overall, 737,861 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

In April alone, 212,782 people used the services of the two Armenian airports.

U.S.-made Robinson R66 and France-made AIRBUS EC130T2 helicopters will soon start transporting Armenian citizens and the guests of the country to the various parts of Armenia and abroad.