Passenger traffic grows 10.4% in two Armenian airports
May 5, 2018 - 16:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 10.4% in January-April 2018 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reveals.
Overall, 737,861 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.
In April alone, 212,782 people used the services of the two Armenian airports.
U.S.-made Robinson R66 and France-made AIRBUS EC130T2 helicopters will soon start transporting Armenian citizens and the guests of the country to the various parts of Armenia and abroad.
Top stories
Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army reportedly kills over 100 IS militants in southern Damascus The IS has lost at least 102 fighters since the start of the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in the southern districts of Damascus.
Yerevan Wine Days to be held on May 11-12 The event was initially slated for May 4-5 but was pushed back one week in light of the current situation in Armenia.
Karabakh situation remains tense for second week The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained tense for a second week.
Russia’s silver Olympic medalist may represent Armenia in future According to sources, the skater will compete for the Armenian national team in order to prolong her participation in official competitions.